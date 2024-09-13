Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $279.49 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

