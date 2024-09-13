Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Travelzoo worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $132,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $14.62 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,915,677.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,915,677.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,466 shares of company stock worth $1,470,939. 57.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

