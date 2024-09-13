TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THS. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

