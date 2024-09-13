Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
