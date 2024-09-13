Tyson Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,649 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average daily volume of 2,851 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after acquiring an additional 446,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

