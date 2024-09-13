United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $2,694,888.82 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,694,888.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total value of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $341.11 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $366.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.24 and its 200-day moving average is $286.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

