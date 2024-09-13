Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.02). Approximately 16,321,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 15,112,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £15.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.72.

Get Upland Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Upland Resources

In other Upland Resources news, insider Dixon Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,077.02). In related news, insider Dixon Wong bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,077.02). Also, insider Aimi Nasharuddin purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,769.32). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,900,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,900,000. Company insiders own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.