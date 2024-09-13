Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $21,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,785,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,291 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -174.50 and a beta of 1.84. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

