Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) CEO Sells $413,951.70 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URBN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.