Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $122,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $174.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.