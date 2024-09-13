Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

