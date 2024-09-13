Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.62% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $119,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $125.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

