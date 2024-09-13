Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 90,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $233.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

