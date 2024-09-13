Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,036,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

