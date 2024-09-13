Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $63.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

