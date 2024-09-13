Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Decreased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $170.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

