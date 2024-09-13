Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 126,992,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 49,596,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

