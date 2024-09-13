Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK opened at $269.37 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average of $253.76.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

