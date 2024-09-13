Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2,966.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of ICU Medical worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 315,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $20,669,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 149,313 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $15,425,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $174.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,096,771.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,552 shares of company stock worth $4,537,802 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.