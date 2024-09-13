Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $21,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

DLR opened at $160.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

