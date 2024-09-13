Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 389,632 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 2,836.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 389,632 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

