Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,624,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $18,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ladder Capital

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 598,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,162.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a current ratio of 76.87.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

