Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.11 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 217.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AAON worth $17,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

