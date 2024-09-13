Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 837.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Primoris Services worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PRIM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

