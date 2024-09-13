Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In related news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

