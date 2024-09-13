Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,704 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 60,219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,212,000 after buying an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,671,000 after buying an additional 140,347 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $102,531,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,928,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.7 %

TPR opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

