Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of First Bancorp worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,422 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595,695 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $45.41.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About First Bancorp

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

