Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $3,609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,804,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPC opened at $36.34 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

