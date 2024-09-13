Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,723,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $148.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.