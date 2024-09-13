Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $297.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

