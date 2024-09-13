Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after buying an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after buying an additional 234,749 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,772,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,965,000 after buying an additional 213,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,591 shares in the company, valued at $32,531,882.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

