Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in August

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,413,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 2,483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,131.0 days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at C$4.12 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
