Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in August

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,413,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 15th total of 2,483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,131.0 days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at C$4.12 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Stories

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

