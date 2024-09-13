Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNO opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.60 and a beta of 1.65. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

