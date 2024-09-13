Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $694,500.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,138.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00.

Warby Parker Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WRBY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Warby Parker last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. Analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

