Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Weave Communications worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Weave Communications by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
WEAV stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80.
Insider Activity at Weave Communications
In other Weave Communications news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.