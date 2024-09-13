WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $95.01 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

