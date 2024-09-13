Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 976 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 187.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

