West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.6 %

WST opened at $297.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

