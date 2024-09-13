WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.05) and last traded at GBX 1,366.44 ($17.87). 7,013,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,553% from the average session volume of 424,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,227 ($16.05).
SMWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.13) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
