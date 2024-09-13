Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDS. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 369,994 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WDS shares. Macquarie raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $16.24 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.