Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.0 %

ZBH opened at $105.14 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.72.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

