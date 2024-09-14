1,000 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,235,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.62 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $110.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

