1,034 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after buying an additional 1,105,306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,033,000 after buying an additional 767,126 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,776,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 131,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

