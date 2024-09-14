107 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AON by 4.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AON by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $347.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $352.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

