121,600 Shares in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

Verona Pharma stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.