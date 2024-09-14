1,345 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $259.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $217.93. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $260.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

