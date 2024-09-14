13,513 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

