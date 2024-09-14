15,855 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in CarGurus by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CarGurus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Up 2.5 %

CARG stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,354. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.