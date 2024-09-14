16,645 Shares in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,645 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912,454 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after buying an additional 982,785 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,840,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,988,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,082,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $13.53 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

