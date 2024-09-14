17,263 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Murphy Oil by 364.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 138.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

